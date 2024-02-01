Egg beater: Convenience store clerk assaulted with chocolate egg

A Florida man is the one left with egg on his face after allegedly throwing a chocolate egg at a Circle K convenience store clerk, then jumping over the counter to finish assaulting the worker.

The alleged egging was perpetrated by John Mehas, 27, when, for reasons unknown, he refused to let the convenience store clerk, Edward Riordan, to handle his transaction, according to a police report obtained by The Smoking Gun.

Mehas was asked to leave the store, but instead jumped the counter “to push and strike the victim’s face,” according to the report.

Mehas was arrested for battery and released on $1000 bail.