Woman avoids hard time for spiking office coffee with Viagra

A woman accused of spiking her colleagues’ coffee with Viagra was found not guilty on January 25, more than five years after being accused of the crime.

Karen Beale, 62, who worked as a cleaner at a factory in Dover, England, was caught on hidden camera looking inside of and shaking a jar of coffee — later found to contain the erectile dysfunction and high cholesterol medication sildenafil, sold as Viagra — while wearing gloves, according to The Guardian.

However, Beale’s lawyer argued that his client was merely inspecting the coffee and was set up by a staff member who found his client “irritating.”

“Why is it we have all this footage but we don’t actually see anything going into the coffee?” asked defense lawyer Ben Irwin, per the outlet. “What we see is Karen Beale looking at the coffee carefully. Perfectly consistent with her case.”

Beale was found not guilty of two counts of attempting to administer a poison or other substance with intent to injure, aggrieve, or annoy after three hours of deliberation.