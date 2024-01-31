Teen busted for allegedly taping fish to ATMs

A Provo, Utah, teen is in hot water for allegedly taping fish to ATMs, among other things.

Police tell KSTU-TV that what appeared to be an innocent prank ended with the unnamed 17-year-old being charged with two misdemeanor counts of causing property damage after cleaning the fish carcasses off ATMs and cars — among them a police vehicle — started to cost money.

The suspect even documented 14 acts of vandalism on the fish_bandit84 Instagram account. They included the tagline, “Live, laugh, tape fish on ATMs” and promised, “No fish were harmed in the process.”