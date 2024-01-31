South Korean food ministry warns TikTokers against eating fried toothpicks

Oh, these crazy TikTokers.

The South Korean food ministry has issued a warning regarding the latest trend to hit the social media platform: consuming fried toothpicks.

You read that right. Videos making the rounds on TikTok show people frying green toothpicks topped with seasonings like powdered cheese and eating them.

Unlike toothpicks made in the U.S., most of the ones manufactured in South Korea are made out of corn or potato starch mixed with sorbitol, a natural sweetener found in fruits. They puff up and curl when introduced to the hot oil, becoming a sweet snack, according to the Daily Beast.

While the trend may appear harmless, beware — South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety writes in a warning posted on X, formerly Twitter, “This is not a product to eat! … their safety as food has not been verified.”