Amish family’s horse and buggy stolen from Walmart parking lot

Car thefts in shopping center parking lots are not uncommon, but an Amish family’s horse and buggy were stolen from a Walmart in Michigan over the weekend.

The Sturgis Department of Public Safety says in a statement obtained by Business Insider that police were called to the Walmart, located 150 miles west of Detroit.

A truck driver who was parked in the lot witnessed the theft. He said he saw a woman make off with the rig and provided police with a full description of the unnamed 31-year-old woman, who was later arrested at a nearby motel.

She was charged with larceny and larceny of livestock, according to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety.

As for the horse and buggy, both were found and returned to the family unharmed.