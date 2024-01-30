Airbnb host who falsified police report facing lengthy stay behind bars

A Georgia Airbnb host is facing multiple charges after allegedly trying to take the company to the cleaners.

Airbnb host Katherine Jensen was arrested on June 9, 2023, and charged with two counts of forgery in the second degree, theft by deception and criminal attempt at theft by deception after the Newnan Police Department “received an email from one of Ms. Jensen’s AirBNB guests alleging that Ms. Jensen had tried to submit a complaint to AirBNB and included a fake City of Newnan police report,” according to a statement from the Newnan Police Department obtained by ABC News.

In addition to the fake police report, Jensen reportedly “submitted to AirBNB a fake cleaning invoice to obtain reimbursement for a deep clean from, a separate guest/victim,” the statement continues.

Jensen is currently out on bail, per the statement, which adds that the investigation is still active and more charges are probable.

Airbnb, in a separate statement obtained by ABC News, says the company “is built on trust, and the reported criminal behavior has no place on our platform. We removed this Host from Airbnb last year in line with our policies and have been assisting the Newnan Police Department with their investigation.”

If you or someone you know stayed at this Airbnb and may be a victim, contact the Newnan Police Department at 770-254-2355.