Man busted for dressing in drag to take test for girlfriend

Sometimes cheating can be a real drag.

Angrez Singh, 26, found that out the hard way after being arrested for dressing up as his girlfriend, 34-year-old Paramjit Kaur, in order to take a test for her.

The New York Post reports Singh, of Punjab, India, allegedly shaved his beard, put on makeup and dressed in drag in an effort to take a recruitment exam for Kaur, who had reportedly previously failed the exam — a prerequisite to becoming a health care worker — according to The Indian Express.

He aroused authorities’ suspicions when they noticed that his face didn’t match the picture on Kaur’s application form. Singh’s biometrics were subsequently tested and found not to match the ones kept on record.

Singh was arrested for the stunt, along with Kaur, who was accused of conspiring with her boyfriend.

They face multiple charges, with more possibly on the way as police conduct an investigation into how Singh managed to forge the documents.