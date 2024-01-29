Cops nab suspected drug dealer hiding in dryer

An alleged cocaine dealer found hiding “INSIDE the dryer in the kitchen area” of his girlfriend’s two-bedroom apartment now finds himself in the cooler, according to court documents obtained by The Smoking Gun.

Darren Pittman, 26, had allegedly been selling crack from that apartment.

Pittman’s girlfriend, Myshella Smith, 19, was also busted for obstruction for attempting to prevent police from entering and searching the apartment.

Chade Johnson, 18, fought with police over the “validity of the search warrant.” He was charged with resisting, obstruction and felony battery of a police officer.

Pittman, who’s facing felony and misdemeanor drug charges, in addition to warrants charging him with failure to appear in court in connection with two prior criminal matters, is behind bars. His bail was set at $17,250.

Smith and Johnson also remain in custody.