Traffic meth: Routine traffic stop becomes drug bust when driver’s license has meth on it

A Florida man has been arrested after allegedly handing over a meth-covered driver’s license during a routine traffic stop, according to Law & Crime.

Robert Brush, 46, claimed he didn’t know there were any drugs on the driver’s license and said there was nothing illegal in the car, but a police dog called to the scene proved otherwise. Deputies also found a baggie with about 2 grams of meth in the car, according to the arrest record.

Brush was busted on charges of traffic in amphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possessing a vehicle knowingly trafficking drugs and tampering with physical evidence.

This wasn’t Brush’s first brush with the law, either. Jail records obtained by the outlet show he has over 50 prior arrests since 1997.