“I must have rocks in my head.” No, that’s a bullet

A Brazilian medical student has taken the term “party animal” to a new level.

Mateus Facio, 21, was partying with friends on the beach in Cabo Frio, near Rio De Janeiro, on New Year’s Eve when he felt what he thought was a rock hit him in the head. It turned out to be a 9 mm bullet that had gotten lodged in his brain, he tells Globo.

Unaware of what had happened, Mateus continued partying and didn’t think anything of it until four days later, when he began experiencing arm spasms.

Growing concerned, Facio went to the hospital, where doctors discovered the bullet “was compressing the brain in an area close to the region responsible for the movement of the right arm.”

Mateus subsequently underwent a two-hour operation, in which doctors successfully extracted the bullet and sent it to police in Cabo Frio, who are currently trying to find out who fired the shot.