Place your bets: Oscars oddsmakers weigh in on nominations

Now that the Oscar nominations are out, the online sportsbook Bovada is detailing the odds for March 10’s Academy Awards broadcast.

After Oppenheimer led the competition with 13 nominations, Bovada’s numbers show the movie’s pretty much a lock in most of its nominated categories.

It’s the odds-on favorite to win Best Picture, at -1000. In other words, you don’t have to be a nuclear physicist to know not to bet against director Christopher Nolan‘s movie for a Best Picture win. In fact, you’d be downright dumb to vote against Nolan winning Best Director (-3,500: 1).

Same goes for Robert Downey Jr. as Best Supporting actor: His odds are -1,000. By contrast, Cillian Murphy‘s odds of winning Best Actor are -275:1, meaning an upset is possible, but not likely.

The longest shots for a big payoff are the underdogs Jeffrey Wright winning Best Actor for American Fiction and Colman Domingo for Rustin (+3,000: 1).

Check out the full list of odds for all the categories here.