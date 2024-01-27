Jersey residents think professional tree climber is the cat’s pajamas

New Jersey cat owners have hailed Steven Murrow as a hometown hero.

Murrow is a professional tree climber who puts his talents to good use: saving cats that have gotten themselves stuck in trees.

“A couple of years ago I had friends reach out, because they knew I was a climber, and they said there was a cat that they saw online that was stuck in a tree and there was no one around to help it,” Murrow tells ABC News affiliate WPVI.

Murrow went to help the cat, and a local legend was born.

“I’ve always been an animal lover. I’ve always been an advocate for helping others when you can, so I jumped at the opportunity to help,” he tells the outlet.

As if that wasn’t enough, Murrow’s services come free of charge.

“There’s no price I could put on saving an animal,” Murrow shares.

In 2023, Murrow helped 39 cats out of tall trees to safety.