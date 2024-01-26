Woman busted after stealing $2,500 worth of Stanley Cups

A Sacramento woman was arrested last week for allegedly taking advantage of the Stanley Quencher cup craze, to the tune of some $2,500 worth of the costly conveyances.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Roseville, California, cops were called on January 17 when a young woman loaded her shopping cart with 65 of the cups, which are being resold in some cases for thousands, and left a store without paying.

Authorities caught up with the 23-year-old woman after she sped from the scene with her Mustang’s trunk full of the insulated containers.

Shoplifting has become an epidemic in California, with offenders routinely allowed to walk, provided what they stole is less than $1,000.

Unfortunately for the woman, her haul resulted in charges of grand theft because the cups had a retail total of $2,500.

In a Facebook post, cheeky Roseville cops displayed the stash on the hood of a police cruiser as if it were a drug bust.

“While Stanley Quenchers are all the rage we strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfill your hydration habits,” the post read.