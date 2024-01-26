The Dalles Lions make modifications to Christmas Tree Collection event

The Dalles Lions Club will be doing their Christmas Tree Collection event a little different this year.

After being postponed twice due to weather and still quite a bit of snow on neighborhood streets, the Lions will not canvas neighborhoods to collect your trees this year.

There are two options for you to dispose of your tree. First, the Lions will have a big dumpster set up at the old Griffith Motors building on East Third street in The Dalles tomorrow, where you can dispose of your tree.

You can also bring your tree to The Dalles Transfer Station and drop it off there for free. They will have donation envelopes if you care to make a donation to The Dalles Lions for all of the good work they do in the community.

They thank you for your continued support and understanding.