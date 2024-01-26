Schools are using surveillance tech to catch students vaping, snaring some with harsh punishments

Schools around the country are installing sensors and cameras to crack down on student vaping and handing out harsh punishments for many who are caught. Schools have invested millions of dollars in the surveillance technology, including federal COVID-19 emergency relief money meant to help schools through the pandemic. It can surprise students that schools even have such technology. E-cigarettes have inundated middle and high schools. The devices can dispense vapor containing higher concentrations of nicotine than tobacco cigarettes. Millions of minors report vaping despite efforts to limit sales to kids by raising the legal age to 21 and ban products preferred by teenagers.