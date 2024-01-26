From dentures to glass eyes, hotels reveal the craziest items left behind

If you’ve ever returned home from a vacation and realized you’ve forgotten something in a hotel room, you’re not alone. A recent survey of 100 hotels in the London-based easyJet airline group revealed some of the strangest things people have left behind.

Dentures are the most common, but they’re just the tip of the iceberg, according to the survey. Prosthetic limbs and a glass eye have also been left behind.

One hotel found a collection of witchcraft paraphernalia, apparently left behind by an aspiring sorcerer. Another reported finding a full clown costume — shoes, wig, red nose and all.

Some of the more sentimental items have included wedding rings, rosary beads, and a “lucky” tea cup belonging to the traveler’s grandmother.

Here are the top 10 weirdest items left behind in easyJet Holidays hotel rooms:

Dentures

Witchcraft paraphernalia

Prosthetic limbs

Glass eye

Grandma’s ‘lucky’ tea cup

Thousands of German Marks

Clown costume

Inflatable boat

Caviar

Rosary beads