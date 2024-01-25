Spokane Valley lawmaker leads state House in honoring Washington National Guard

The state House of Representatives paused in its business Wednesday to honor the men and women of the National Guard. John Sattgast reports from the state Capitol.

Among the sponsors of House Resolution 4661 honoring the Washington National Guard was 4th District State Representative Leonard Christian, a veteran of the United States Air Force.

“Today, we gather to celebrate and honor a group of men and women who exemplify selfless service, courage and dedication to protect our great state and nation. Let us reflect on the rich history, unwavering commitment, and invaluable contributions.”

Christian, a Spokane Valley Republican, said guard members always stand ready to protect and serve the citizens of Washington, when people need help the most.

“Closer to home, they’ve been a beacon of hope to the crises around our state. From the 1948 floods in Ellensburg, to the Mount Saint Helens eruption, to the Oso landslide.”

