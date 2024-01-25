Portland Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Role in Armed Robbery Targeting Southern Oregon Marijuana Grower

MEDFORD, Ore.—On January 24, 2024, a Portland, Oregon man with a lengthy criminal history was sentenced to federal prison for his role in an armed robbery targeting a southern Oregon marijuana grower.

Kenan Dizdarevic, 35, was sentenced to 107 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release. He was also ordered to pay restitution to his victims.

“Mr. Dizdarevic and his accomplices—pretending to be police armed with firearms and outfitted in body armor and ski masks—placed their victims in a horribly dangerous and frightening situation. Our office is committed to holding defendants like Mr. Dizdarevic accountable and combating violent crime throughout Oregon,” said Nathan J. Lichvarcik, Chief of the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eugene and Medford Branch Offices.

“This is a well-deserved sentence,” said ATF Seattle Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Blais. “Mr. Dizdarevic and his accomplices committed robbery, impersonated law enforcement, stole a vehicle and fled from actual law enforcement. Their actions were extremely brazen and posed a great danger to the community.”

According to court documents, in the early morning hours of November 2, 2019, Dizdarevic and another individual entered a residence located on a secluded marijuana grow in Eagle Point, Oregon. Wearing dark clothing, gloves, body armor, and ski masks and armed with multiple firearms, Dizdarevic and his accomplice shouted, “police search warrant” before handcuffing and placing two individuals found inside the residence face down on the floor. Dizdarevic and his accomplice demanded money and guns from the two victims and eventually made off with more than 30 pounds of marijuana and one of the victim’s vehicles.

Soon after, law enforcement located the stolen vehicle traveling with another car on Interstate 5. After a lengthy pursuit that exceeded 120 miles per hour and traversed three counties, the stolen vehicle successfully eluded law enforcement. After being disabled by a spike strip, the second vehicle came to a stop in Douglas County, Oregon, and the driver, who investigators later connected the Eagle Point robbery, fled on foot. Law enforcement executed a search warrant on the vehicle and located ski masks, zip ties, handcuffs, tactical vests, and multiple firearms. Investigators determined that Dizdarevic, the driver who fled on foot and was later apprehended, and a third individual traveled together to the Eagle Point robbery in the vehicle. Dizdarevic’s fingerprints, DNA, and various personal belongings were located in the vehicle.

On February 19, 2021, Dizdarevic was charged by criminal complaint with interfering with commerce by robbery; conspiring with others to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance; and using, carrying, or brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He was arrested on June 29, 2022, and on August 23, 2023, he pleaded guilty to a two-count criminal information charging him with interfering with commerce by robbery and conspiring with others to possess with intent to distribute marijuana.

On March 2, 2023, Shannon Christopher Harrop, 34, of Wilsonville, Oregon was sentenced to 162 months in federal prison and five years’ supervised release for organizing the Eagle Point robbery Dizdarevic participated in and other robberies. 10 individuals, including Harrop and Dizdarevic were charged and have pleaded guilty for their roles in these robberies. Dizdarevic is the eighth defendant to be sentenced and the final two are pending sentencing.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, Oregon State Police, the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, and Medford Police Department. It was prosecuted by Marco Boccato, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.

