Passenger spends flight trapped in airplane bathroom

Talk about a crappy flight — a SpiceJet passenger recently spent nearly his entire one-hour and 45 minute flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru locked in the airplane’s bathroom.

The passenger reportedly hit the head shortly after takeoff, but when he tried to leave, he found the door stuck due to a lock malfunction, according to the Indian Express.

After trying in vain to free the man from his poo prison, the crew was left with no other way to console the now panicky flyer except to slide a note under the door explaining that they tried their best to open the door, but failed.

“Do not panic,” the note continued. “We are landing in a few minutes, so please close the commode lid and sit on it and secure yourself. As soon as the main door is open, an engineer will come.”

As promised, the man was freed upon landing and received “immediate medical support.” He was also issued a full reimbursement for the flight.