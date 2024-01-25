Man jonesing for fried pickles offers drugs in exchange

A Lawrence, Indiana, man with a craving for fried pickles from his local Buffalo Wild Wings is facing narcotics charges after offering the restaurant’s employees drugs in a desperate attempt to get them to reopen the kitchen at midnight.

Justin Carpenter is accused of offering marijuana, cocaine, Ecstasy, and vape cartridges containing THC, according to workers, two of whom were minors, according to a police report obtained by The Smoking Gun.

Police ultimately caught up with Carpenter, who was taken into custody. A search of the suspect’s car turned up marijuana, cocaine, oxycodone, Xanax, THC cartridges, and scales containing a white powder.

Carpenter, who was already wearing a GPS ankle monitor for two previous drug arrests, was arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor narcotics charges and booked into the county jail. If he makes bail, Carpenter is ordered to have no contact with the Buffalo Wild Wings or its employees.