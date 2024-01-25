Can you ditch your smartphone for a month? It could win you $10K

If you’re looking to unplug, the dairy company Siggi’s wants to give you 10 grand.

The company is sponsoring a digital detox challenge, giving people a paid chance to put their phone away for a month.

“We believe in the power of living a simpler life with fewer distractions,” the company insists.

“One of the biggest distractions in our lives today is our phone. In fact, the average person spends 5.4 hours on their phones each day!” it continues.

If interested, just fill out an application form, in which you’ll explain in 100 to 500 words why “you need a digital detox in your life and how it will impact you in a positive way.”

Ten entrants will be chosen to win the cash — and they’ll get a smartphone lockbox to ditch their phones.

So that they’re not completely out of touch, Siggi’s will provide a prepaid flip phone, like the one you might have had back in the day.

Oh, and they’ll throw in three months of free yogurt, seeing as you won’t be ordering any food on a flip phone.