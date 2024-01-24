Phone thief’s 911 bomb threat blows up in his face

So, you find someone’s cell phone in a Walmart bathroom … what do you do? Pranking 911 with a fake bomb threat is definitely not the right way to go.

That’s what a Florida man shopper did when he found a phone at a Port Charlotte Walmart, and now he’s paying the price, according to a police report obtained by The Smoking Gun.

After the phone’s real owner told cops he left the phone in the store, they looked over surveillance footage that showed another man entering the bathroom moments before the call was placed. Cops identified the suspect as 28-year-old Coty Clements, who copped to making the call, inspired by a similar prank he’d seen on TikTok.

Coty, per the police report, “stated he regrets his decision and realizes he made a bad decision.”

He was charged with making a false report about planting a bomb or weapon of mass destruction and released from the county jail on $15,000 bond. Clements was also barred from Walmart.