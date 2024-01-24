California town votes to flush embarrassing street name

A street name in the Sacramento, California, town of Rancho Cordova has locals fuming.

Poopenaut Court, named after a valley in Yosemite National Park, has bore the name for the past 18 years, and KOVR-TV reports the Rancho Cordova City Council voted on Tuesday, January 16, to move forward with a plan to change the name, which it thinks is … well, crappy.

Adding to the humor — or embarrassment — there’s a sign below the name that reads, “No dumping.”

Local residents have mixed reactions to the name, including one who describes the name as “Weird [and] different,” adding, “you know where it is though.”

“It’s funny. It’s a silly name,” says another. “It’s definitely stuck in your head now. I can’t un-remember it.”

The City Council put several other names up for a vote, including Preston Falls, Peoria Ridge or Lava Bluff, but the town seems to have settled on Artist Point.