US-bound plane returns to Japan after passenger bites crew member

An airplane flying from Tokyo to Seattle was forced to head back to Japan after a “heavily drunk” 55-year-old U.S. male passenger allegedly bit a flight attendant, according to The Japan Times.

The female crew member sustained minor injuries from the attack and the unnamed passenger was detained by police upon the flight’s arrival back in Tokyo.

The U.S. passenger told investigators he “doesn’t recall” his actions onboard the flight, Japanese broadcaster TBS tells the outlet.

What could make someone behave this way? Okay, we’ll bite.