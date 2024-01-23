The 142nd Wing to conduct temporary night flying operations 

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Wing will conduct routine F-15 Eagle night training missions from January 23-25, 2024.

Night training allows the Citizen-Airmen pilots based at the Portland Air National Guard Base to stay current with mandatory Air Force requirements.

“Night flying training is pivotal to ensuring our pilots are ready to protect the skies of Oregon and the Pacific Northwest at any time,” said Tech. Sgt. Alex Frank, 142nd Wing public affairs representative. “Nothing is more important than serving and supporting our local communities, and training like this allows us to better defend our state and nation.”

Night flying is conducted as an essential training requirement for nighttime maneuvers. Training flights will be completed each evening before 10:30 p.m.

