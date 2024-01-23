Secretary Hobbs notifies Legislature of initiative no. 2109 certification

OLYMPIA — Secretary of State Steve Hobbs delivered official notification to the Legislature Tuesday that signature verification has been completed and certified for the following Initiative to the Legislature:

Initiative to the Legislature no. 2109 concerning taxes.

The signatures on the remaining two pending initiative petitions are being verified by the Office of the Secretary of State Elections Division using a state-mandated process of examining a 3% random sample of submitted signatures.

If sufficient signatures are verified, the Legislature may approve an initiative or send it to voters. If an initiative is rejected by the Legislature, or the Legislature takes no action by the end of the Legislative session on March 7, the Secretary of State will certify the initiative for the next General Election. The Legislature may also pass an alternative proposal to accompany an initiative on the ballot.

