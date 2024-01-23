Rep. Chambers bills seek cost transparency of state’s long-term care tax and opt-outs for active military

Two bills proposed by a Puyallup Republican lawmaker would benefit those paying into the mandatory state-run long-term care insurance program.

Representative Kelly Chambers says that while active-duty personnel are exempt from the long-term care tax, those who hold down second jobs are taxed on the added income. House Bill 2162 would allow them to opt-out.

“I see over and over again, military spouse saying how expensive it is to live in Washington, so particularly for active-duty personnel to be able to exempt that secondary employment is really important.”

For those required to pay into the program, Chambers’ House Bill 2271 adds transparency.

“Workers really want to know what they’ve paid into the system – and then when they’re vested and eligible to withdraw funds and how to go about doing that.”

Both proposals are being considered by the House Health Care and Wellness Committee.

