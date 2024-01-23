Jamias Hart-Rasberry Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison for 2018 Fatal Shooting

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt today announced that a Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge sentenced Jamias Leondre Hart-Rasberry, 35, to 18 years in prison for the 2018 fatal shooting of Andre D. Pennington, 47.

Incident

On August 20, 2018, at 7:57 p.m., Portland Police officers responded to the M. James Gleason Memorial Boat Ramp, located at 4325 Northeast Marine Drive, on the report of a shooting. Officers and emergency medical personnel located a victim suffering from an injury believed to be caused by gunfire. The victim, later identified as Andre Pennington, was transported to the hospital, where he later died. The Medical Examiner determined Pennington died as a result of a gunshot injury.

Based on information learned during the investigation, detectives identified probable cause to arrest Jamias Hart-Rasberry in connection with Pennington’s murder. On September 1, 2018, at 12:55 a.m., Portland Police Bureau Gang Enforcement Team officers arrested Hart-Rasberry near Southwest Harvey Milk Street and Southwest 4th Avenue and took him into custody.

Plea & Sentencing

Deputy District Attorney Brian Davidson represented the state in this case, which resulted in a negotiated plea agreement with the defendant and his counsel. In advance of the plea, prosecutors shared the proposed resolution with the victim’s family, who agreed with its terms. Hart-Rasberry pled guilty on December 13, 2023, to one count of Manslaughter in the First Degree. Judge Kelly Skye accepted the plea and imposed the 18-year prison sentence today.

Hart-Rasberry is currently in custody in Multnomah County and will be transported to the Oregon Department of Corrections to serve his sentence.

The DA’s Office thanks the PPB detectives and officers who assisted with this case. DA’s Office staff also acknowledge the victim’s family and hope that today’s sentencing brings some closure that will allow the healing process to continue.

