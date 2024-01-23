Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, accused of fraud

A year after being crowned “the world’s oldest dog” by the Guinness Book of World Records, Bobi, a Portuguese mastiff, is now the subject of an investigation following his death in October at the alleged age of 31, according to the Guardian.

It seems some vets are questioning the legitimacy of Bobi’s age, given that Portuguese mastiffs normally live 12-14 years, and overweight dogs like Bobi don’t make it that long.

Sharp-eyed observers claim that in online images from the 1990s, he has different colored paws

Additionally, doubters point out that while Bobi’s age was registered on the national pet database, that info is usually based solely on the owner’s word. Genetic testing on the pooch confirmed he was old, without providing an exact age, according to the outlet.

A spokesperson for Guinness World Records says a formal review is underway. In the meantime, Bobi’s title has been temporarily put on paws … er, pause.