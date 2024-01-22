Rep. Joel Kretz offers alternative to governor’s proposal on gray wolf management

A Republican lawmaker is strongly criticizing the governor’s latest proposal on further protecting predatory gray wolves that attack livestock. Nic Scott reports.

Governor Inslee wants to further regulate the state Department of Fish and Wildlife’s ability to authorize lethal control of gray wolves attacking livestock. Representative Joel Kretz says that would further complicate the ability for ranchers and farmers to act themselves when wolves are caught in the act.

“We need to give Fish and Wildlife a little discretion on how they’re handling things based on people being on the scene and having local knowledge, and the governor doesn’t want that, so the ranchers and farmers – they’re frustrated.”

Kretz, author of House Bill 2423, said his legislation would create a panel with a diverse interest in wolf management, to develop a regional plan on how best to maintain a healthy wolf population while minimizing impacts to livestock.

“When there is a pack that is putting people out of business, we need to take some kind of measure on that – we need to do it quickly without wasting a lot of time.”

House Bill 2423 will be discussed at a public hearing, Friday morning, January 26th at 10:30 in the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee.

