Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber calls for immediate public hearing on Initiative 2081 (Parental bill of rights)

For the third time in two weeks, Democrats have unanimously rejected a motion to hold an immediate public hearing on another citizens’ initiative introduced in the House.

Initiative 2081 would create a parental bill of rights, giving parents authority over their children’s schooling and access to their academic and medical records.



Republican Representative Jacquelin Maycumber motioned on the House floor for an immediate public hearing in the House Education Committee.

“We would argue that now and three weeks into session, that directing the chairs to these priorities of the constitution are now necessary, since the Legislature has made other policies priority for hearings.”

Maycumber questioned why Democrats have not prioritized the citizens initiatives but have granted public hearings to questionable legislation.



“Such as a bill allowing pedophiles, rapists and murderers to hold office, be jurors, or unduly influence elections while serving in prison.”

Democrats rejected the House Republican motion, just as they did last week against immediate public hearings on the police pursuit and carbon tax initiatives.

###