Love at first nugget: Chick-fil-A co-workers to tie the knot

A pair of Chick-fil-A employees at the chain’s North Carolina restaurant have upped the status of their relationship from co-workers to life partners.

“This ‘Chick-fil-ationship’ just got upgraded to engaged,” Chick-fil-A posted on Facebook, along with a photo of Sarah Love and Azeem Warthen standing outside the restaurant with Love showing off her engagement ring.

The post, shared on January 5, has gotten 63,000 likes, 1,600 comments and over 420 shares.

The couple tells ABC News affiliate WTVD-TV that working side-by-side for the past two years has helped them forge a strong bond as they got to know each other better.

“Learning how each other works inside of work and outside work has given us the opportunity to grow together,” says Warthen. “I’ve learned a lot about how [Love’s] mind works and how she works in a professional environment, which gives me an edge on knowing why she reacts some ways at home also.”

The couple tell the outlet they’re planning a September wedding — on a Sunday, when the restaurant is closed, so all their fellow Chick-fil-A co-workers can attend.