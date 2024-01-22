Florida man confronts speeding driver with AR-15 rifle

It’s a well-known fact that speeders risk getting a ticket or worse — getting into an accident. But lead foots who pass one Florida man’s house risk finding themselves on the wrong end of a gun.

Winter Haven resident Eric Proctor is facing felony charges after throwing a beer can at a speeding vehicle, then confronting the driver with an AR-15 rifle.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd tells WTVT-TV that Proctor went into his house, came out with the rifle and fired three shots — “once in the air and twice on the ground.”

Proctor was arrested for aggravated assault.

“If you’re that stirred up, just call us,” Judd tells the outlet. “We’ll deal with it, and you won’t end up in jail charged with a felony.”