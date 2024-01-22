Cold weather leaving drivers cold on electric vehicles

With a blast of frigid weather hitting many parts of the U.S., drivers of electric vehicles are reporting feeling the cold most.

An analysis from the news website Recurrent found that the range of the 18 most popular EV models dropped to 70% in freezing conditions. Anecdotally, owners of Teslas are reporting having to break into their own frozen cars, thanks to their flush-to-the-door handles, and EV owners of all kinds are suffering long lines at charging stations as the temperatures drop.

They’re also complaining the advertised ranges of their cars have dramatically shortened due to the cold. In fact, AAA reports an EV driver with the heater on full blast can suffer ranges some 41% lower than in warmer weather.

There are a few issues at play, the first that all batteries — including the ones on gas-powered cars — suffer drain in colder temperatures. However, when a car doesn’t have to rely solely on its battery for propulsion, the effects are less dramatic — and a gas-powered vehicle’s engine keeps the car’s battery toasty.

Also, the chemical reactions required for an EV’s battery to work are slowed down in colder temperatures. Add to that, longer lines at charging stations for EV owners whose cars are struggling to stay fully charged in the cold, and you have a winter storm of problems.

Some manufacturers of electric vehicles recommend what drivers are finding out the hard way: They have to alter their normal routines to stay on the road in the cold.

These include starting the car while it’s still plugged into the charger to help warm up the battery and turning down your car’s heater while you drive — opting instead for heated seats and steering wheels to stay warm, as they drain power less than the heater.