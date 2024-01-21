Stolen Lamborghini found in thief’s garage

A Sulphur Springs, Texas, man is behind bars for allegedly stealing a Lamborghini and hiding it in his garage — along with two other hot cars, according to Yahoo! News.

What the careless thief didn’t realize was that the car was equipped with a GPS tracker that helped the owner pinpoint the vehicle’s location.

Once located, the owner used the Lamborghini’s key fob to activate its horns and lights, confirming the car was inside.

The homeowner, Everett Van Jennings, wasn’t home at the time. But after obtaining a search warrant, police found the Lamborghini, along with two other stolen vehicles — and “considerable” evidence of VIN swapping equipment. In fact, Jennings was allegedly in the process of swapping the plates from another Lambo, presumably in an effort to sell it.

Instead of a speedy ride, Jennings earned himself a speedy trip to the slammer.