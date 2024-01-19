Vacant police barracks in Uganda are now brothels

(NOTE NATURE) Vandals have found an alternate use for five vacant barracks intended to house Ugandan policemen — They’ve turned them into brothels.

“The structures have become a shelter for criminals in the area and lodging for having sex since they are not locked, Bukaya West councilman Jimmy Okee tells Monitor.

One local resident says he’s afraid the metal structures will soon be vandalized by scrap dealers, some of whom have been sleeping in them at night.

Another resident suggests the huts, which were built with tax payer money, should be relocated to a place where they can be put to good use, rather than just being left to rot.