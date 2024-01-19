Snakes alive! Highly venomous snake found in toddler’s undies

Parents have found some pretty unusual and sometimes scary things in their toddlers’ underwear, but nothing nearly as horrifying as what an Australian snake hunter discovered in one tot’s tighty-whities.

Mark Pelley, a Melbourne-based snake hunter, was asked to remove a 5-foot Eastern brown snake from a 3-year-old’s bedroom.

“Mum went to get some clothes for her son and found a large five-foot brown snake instead,” Pelley shared January 9 on Facebook.

Pelley eventually figured out that the highly venomous snake slithered into the woman’s laundry basket while she was taking the clothes inside after hanging them out to dry.

Respondents to the post wondered how the huge snake could’ve gone unnoticed, but Pelley explained that they’re actually lightweight and people tend to be oblivious to them.

“They weigh next to nothing and seriously — this can happen to anyone,” he continued. “I’ve seen people carry brown snakes in their handbag or otherwise shopping bags. One day this could happen to you.”

Eastern brown snakes, which are “fast-moving, aggressive and known for their bad temper,” according to Australian Geographic, are native to eastern and central Australia, as well as southern New Guinea, and can grow up to 7 feet in length.