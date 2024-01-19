Doctor escapes felony for half-baked bread assault of ex-husband

A Florida doctor escaped felony charges for assault following a December 9 altercation with her ex-husband in which she was accused of throwing water-soaked bread at the 70-year-old victim.

Heather Neeley, 58, was busted after the bread assault and charged with battery on a person 65 and older, which is a third-degree felony. However, prosecutors have declined to pursue those charges, according to The Smoking Gun.

Neeley was accused of escalating an argument with her ex to the point that she soaked slices of bread and chucked them at him. After a 911 call was made, the victim was found wearing a wet shirt to which “several pieces of bread” were stuck.

It didn’t take cops long to untangle her half-baked story: She agreed an argument had taken place, but took no responsibility for the smoking gun in the case, a loaf of soggy bread in a garbage can.

The Smoking Gun reports the pair divorced years ago, but remained under the same roof. Neeley, who pleaded not guilty, was ordered to surrender her firearms and to be outfitted with a continuous alcohol monitor.