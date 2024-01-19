City of The Dalles Public Works: Winter Weather Snow Melt

With the recent snowfall, The Dalles Public Works Department will continue its efforts to maintain accessible streets. City crews have been working every day and night to plow, sand and de-ice streets since the first snow fell last Friday. Those efforts are continuing consistent with the attached Winter Weather Response Plan.

The current weather forecast calls for warming temperatures and rain over coming days. These conditions will cause the snow to quickly melt. Residents are reminded not to pile snow from sidewalks and private property in streets or over stormwater catch basins; doing so can block the flow of melt water and increase localized flooding.

Please remember that City efforts to manage snow and ice on streets cannot replace the use of appropriate traction tire or devices for vehicles. Please drive safely during winter weather conditions.

More information on the City’s Winter Weather Response Plan and snow plow routes can be found on the City’s website at thedalles.org/winterweatherresponse

