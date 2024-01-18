Dog River pipeline update

The City of The Dalles recently installed a new pipeline from Dog River to Mill Creek, eliminating a 3.5 mile wooden pipeline that leaked a million gallons a day during peak stream flows. City public works director Dave Anderson made this presentation to the city council on January 8, 2024. Under the slides, you can click the grey podcast bar to hear the commentary on that slide. There is none for the opening title slide, and the audio for the second slide is music to listen to while you read the background information. Mr. Anderson’s comments begin with the third slide. Also note that there is no audio for slide #21, because he just showed that in passing.