Man robs liquor store wearing a shower curtain

The hunt is on for a man who robbed a Lincoln, Nebraska, liquor store on Tuesday while wearing a hoodie, a mask and a shower curtain over his body, according to ABC affiliate KLKN-TV.

The suspect allegedly pointed a gun at an employee and fled with an unknown amount of money, according to police.

Police have recovered the shower curtain, but the thief is still at large. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 — and bring the curtain down on this bizarre robbery.