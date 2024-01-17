Drunk with success: Driver nailed for DUI 20 minutes after getting his license

It’s enough to drive a police officer to drink. A man in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, earned his driver’s license in late December, only to have it suspended 20 minutes later.

In celebration of passing his road test, the 25-year-old newly minted driver allegedly “cracked a beer and decided to drive back to Brampton,” Const. Ian Michel, with Caledon Ontario Provincial Police, tells the Caledon Enterprise.

The driver, adds Michel, “flew past an unmarked police vehicle” in a “careless manner” with an alleged registered speed of 30 mph above the limit.

“I can’t even begin to understand why someone would think that drinking a beer in their vehicle while driving is a smart idea, let alone a novice driver who should be well versed on the rules of the road,” Michel said.

So, cheers to the unnamed driver, whose license was suspended for 30 days.