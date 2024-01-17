Congressman Bentz Announces 2023 Congressional App Challenge Winner: Yahir Conejo-Garcia, Hermiston High School

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz (R-Oregon) announced Yahir Conejo-Garcia from Hermiston High School as the 2023 winner of the Congressional App Challenge for District 2.



He created Fix My Car, a web app designed to help new and experienced drivers diagnose issues with their vehicles and assist in taking control of maintenance and safety. The user starts at a section of a car and narrows the results to a specific issue. The app then instructs the user on how to check that issue and further repair it. If the user needs any automotive part, the app will access the user’s location and show the nearest auto part stores on Google Maps.

Congressman Bentz was impressed with Yahir’s creativity and skill stating, “I applaud Yahir for his coding skills with the goal of making car issues less stressful for drivers at various experience levels,” Congressman Bentz said. “The judge’s evaluations encourage Yahir’s aspirations to expand the app’s usability in future versions. The Congressional App Challenge is an avenue for encouraging students to pursue careers in coding, math, or science fields, and I hope Ava continues to pursue and develop his coding skills.”

Robert Theriault, Hermiston High School computer science teacher and mentor, also said, “Yahir worked extremely hard on this app. I remember him trying to decide how to handle all of the data he needed for the app. Since we hadn’t learned a database language yet, he was able to research other methods to store all of his data and landed on using JavaScript objects instead. His determination to make the app work is commendable.”



Congressman Bentz encourages students from across Congressional District 2 to create and submit apps in the 2023 competition. Find more information at http://www.congressionalappchallenge.us/