At 92, Utah woman is world’s oldest water skier

A 92-year-old woman from Salt Lake City, Utah, has earned a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest female water-skier.

Dwan Jacobsen Young tells Guinness World Records she’s been waterskiing since 1961, when she bought a cabin on Bear Lake, located between Utah and Idaho. Noticing that waterskiing was very popular in the area, Dwan decided to take the plunge herself.

Since then she and her family have spent as much time on the lake as possible.

Still on her bucket list at 92, however, is skiing on Lake Geneva in Switzerland.

“I am very fortunate to have good health which allows me to enjoy life to its fullest,” she says.