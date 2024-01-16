Yipes! Stripes! Candy company stopping production of childhood classic Fruit Stripe gum

Fruit Stripe gum — the smell of which can evoke childhood memories for millions and which possessed a flavor that dissipated rapidly — will soon be no more.

Ferrara Candy, the company that has made the sweet stuff for 50 years, will discontinue the gum, specialty website OldTime Candy first reports.

A representative for the company confirmed the news to Food & Wine magazine, explaining, “The decision to sunset this product was not taken lightly.”

That said, the packs that are still in circulation are out there, but you better hurry: Fans will be on the hunt to re-up their stockpile, especially considering how fast the stuff loses its flavor.