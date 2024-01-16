Whoo doggie! Oscar Mayer hiring Wienermobile drivers

Oscar Mayer is offering adventurous folks a chance to see the USA. The catch? It’ll be in the company’s Wienermobile.

The paid one-year, full-time assignment requires traveling an average of 20,000 miles cross-country and visiting at least 40 cities.

“Hotdoggers,” as they’re called, will also be responsible for driving and maintaining the “27-foot hot dog on wheels.” Other duties include creating content for the company’s social media pages during their “meat” and greet events.

The coveted Hotdogger title is granted to 12 applicants who — wait for it — “cut the mustard.”

More information is available at Oscar Mayer’s Facebook and Instagram pages.