Survey shows 52% of LinkedIn users use the networking site to find love

While LinkedIn is billed as the world’s largest professional networking site, a new survey shows that more than 50% of its users are using it to link up romantically.

In fact, 52% of those polled by the website say they used the site to find potential mates, in addition to possible jobs. The older the user gets, the more common it is: 61% of those aged 35 to 40 admitted to doing so.

Khaya Caine, a certified professional dating coach and host of the Boss Lady Conversations podcast, tells the website StudyFinds that the rise of remote work, coupled with the popularity of online dating, may be behind the trend.

That said, the survey reveals 48% still use blind dates to find love, also more common in 35- to 40-year-olds, though 43% of 20- to 24-year-olds partake, too — so much so that Tinder is incorporating “blind date”-like anonymity for those who wish to meet up that way.

That said, 40% of singles still try meeting people at bars — as much as 52% of those being younger daters. It drops to 35% with those 25- to 35-year-olds.