Fat cat seeking forever home needs attitude adjustment

A shelter cat weighing in at 28 1/2pounds — dubbed “One Frosty Too Many” — who was looking for the purrrfect home obviously needs to lose weight, but perspective owners were warned to adopt him at their own risk.

Frosty, as he’s better known, is a golden-eyed, gray-and-white cat who staffers at Richmond Animal Care and Control in Richmond, Virginia, describe as “28.5 lbs. of pudge with a side of crankiness,” according to the shelter’s Facebook page.

“As long as you let him do what he wants, when he wants, everything is fine; still, we recommend you proceed with caution,” RACC said. However, the shelter is optimistic that once Frosty does shed some poundage he’ll become a “happier” cat.

The shelter announced Wednesday that Frosty has been adopted, and his new mom says she’ll be launching a new Facebook page for fans to track his health journey.