Pacific Power crews continue to make progress and restore power around Oregon

PORTLAND, OR (January 15, 2024)— Pacific Power is responding to widespread outages across our Oregon service area. Crews are actively working around the clock to restore power to remaining customers experiencing outages.

Pacific Power crews have worked tirelessly to fully restore power to several areas including Portland metro, Dallas, Clatsop, and Albany. Crews continue to make repairs and restore power to remaining impacted customers.

Here is the current restoration overview:

Lincoln City – 99% restored

Corvallis area- 99% restored

Stayton area – 99% restored

Lebanon/ Sweety Home area – 95% restored

Junction City/Coburg Area – 60% restored

Cottage Grove area – 41% restored

Snow and ice accumulation on the wires is impacting repair and restoration work in some areas. Activities are proving more difficult, based on access, damage and weather impacts. Some customers in Cottage Grove, Creswell, Junction City, Coburg, Lebanon and Sweet Home may see outages into Tuesday and possibly Wednesday.

Pacific Power is closely monitoring the next storm arriving midday Tuesday into Wednesday.

“Our crews continue to work in the harsh weather conditions to restore power to remaining customers,” said Allen Berreth, vice president of transmission and distribution operations. “We appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers while we work to restore power as quickly and safely possible.”

We know that any loss of power is an inconvenience to our customers, especially during cold weather and we thank customers for their continued patience. Our crews are working very hard to restore power to all impacted customers.

Visit pacificpower.net/outages for a map showing current restoration estimates.

Pacific Power encourages customers to report outages by calling 1-877-508-5088 or text OUT to 722797.Text STAT to 722797to check the status of your outage.

To ease the inconvenience of power outages and assist crews in restoring power, Pacific Power suggests the following tips and safety precautions:

Stay away from all downed power lines and utility lines. Even if the lines are not sparking, they could be energized and extremely dangerous. Call 911 and report the outage to Pacific Power at 1-877-508-5088.

Don’t drive over downed power lines.

If there is damage to your service mast or weather head, where the powerline connects to your home or business, you will need to contact a licensed electrician for repairs before service can be restored. Our crews can only work on company-owned equipment.

Check on your neighbors, especially those who may need special assistance. Also, check with others who have electricity, to see if you can visit.

If you have power at this time, keep mobile devices charged so that may be used in an emergency. Before anything happens, download the Pacific Power app to your smart device so you can have information readily available.

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed. Most food requiring refrigeration can be kept safely in a closed refrigerator for several hours. An unopened refrigerator will keep food cold for about 4 hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours.

Remember your pets! Pets who spend a lot of time outdoors need more food in the winter because keeping warm depletes energy.

If you are using alternate heat or cooking sources, remember to allow plenty of ventilation. Never burn charcoal for heating or cooking indoors.

If you are using a generator, make sure to follow all manufacturer’s instructions. Make sure the generator is outside and not near any household air intakes. Do not connect the generator directly to your breaker box as this can create a dangerous situation for crews working on the powerlines. Instead, plug essential appliances directly into the generator.