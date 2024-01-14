Sunday afternoon travel update

Across the state, crews are working around the clock to clear the roads. Nearly every highway was affected by challenging conditions over the past few days with major impacts to Interstates 5 and 84 on Sunday afternoon.

In the Portland Metro area, our crews are working to remove downed trees, snow and ice. Widespread power outages mean that many electronic road signs and traffic lights may be out. Treat traffic signals that aren’t working like a four-way stop. Never drive over downed power lines. Intermittent closures and delays on roads in Portland are likely.

Snow and ice still blanket much of the Willamette Valley. Temperatures have not risen above freezing for much of the state. In areas where snow and ice began to melt today, be prepared for slick conditions as temperatures fall tonight.

Northbound Interstate 5 near Cottage Grove is experiencing extended delays. Multiple vehicles have spun-out or slid off the road causing backups. Avoid the area if possible.

Many sections of highway west of the Willamette Valley remain closed due to hundreds of downed trees. Some of these areas could take days to reopen.

Temperatures are expected to remain low, and freezing rain is in the forecast for Tuesday. Most crews remain on 12-hour storm shifts to give our highways the most coverage possible.

For the latest state highway information and to see current closures, visit Tripcheck.com. For the latest weather, visit the National Weather Service website.

If you must travel this weekend, be prepared

Safety is our priority – for travelers and our road crews. If you decide to travel, plan extra time for your journey and carry emergency supplies. Delays and closures are happening statewide. Expect to encounter chain restrictions.

Give snowplows and emergency crews extra space to do their work, and never pass a snowplow on the right. Our crews are working hard to clear roads, but their job becomes more difficult when disabled cars and trucks block traffic.

For more winter weather driving tips, see our winter travel news packet.

To see images from this winter event from across Oregon, see our January 2024 Flickr album.